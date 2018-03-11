VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Rural Police arrested four militia members of the Pedabayalu Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Paderu region on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as V Maleswara Rao, V Venkata Rao, Killo Chinna Rao and Chikudu Rambabu, all natives of Pedabyalu mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency. According to Paderu assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Amit Burdar, the four militia members had got training in planting landmines. During the interrogation, they confessed to committed more than 10 crimes, including the killing of B Balakrishna at Killamkota village in 2014.