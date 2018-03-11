HYDERABAD: The AIMIM, which has seven MLAs in the 119-member State Assembly, has extended its support to the TRS in the Rajya Sabha polls. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tweeted on Saturday, saying, “AIMIM has decided to support TRS candidates in Rajya Sabha elections @TelanganaCMO.”

This is being seen as a clear indication that the ongoing bonding between the TRS and the AIMIM in the State would continue in the next elections. Giving further credence to this argument, Asaduddin extended his party’s support to the Third Front, proposed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at national level. Following this development, the pink party, which has 89 legislators on its side (including defectors), is all set to bag all the three seats in the Upper House of Parliament from the State to which elections are scheduled to be held on March 23.

As the last date for filing of nominations is Monday, TRS leaders are curious to know who will be sent to the RS. Already, the party leadership dropped hints that KCR’s nephew and party general secretary J Santhosh Kumar may be picked for one seat. As KCR earlier announced that one seat will be allotted to Yadavas, former MLAs — Nomula Narasimhaiah and Jaipal Yadav, Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma and Kanneboina Rajaiah Yadav, chairman of Sheep and Meat Development Corporation — are said to be in the race for the seat. The third seat is likely to be given to Reddys or minorities.

Congress candidate

Congress is considering the candidature of former Union minister Porika Balram Naik for the RS election. He may file nomination on Monday.