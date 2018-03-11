HYDERABAD: Fulfilling one of its major promises made during the elections to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers’ union, the State government on Saturday cleared the way for making ‘compassionate appointments’ of the dependants of employees who die while in service or become medically invalid.The practice of compassionate appointments was in vogue for decades, but was scrapped in united AP. Reinstating the provision was one of the promises of the TRS before the 2014 elections and also the SCCL employees union elections.

After winning the employees union elections, the TRS government issued a GO which, however, was squashed by the high court due to some technicalities. On Saturday, the SCCL issued a circular to all the general managers of the areas (where SCCL mines are located) to extend compassionate appointments to the dependents of employees in case of death of the employee or the employee becoming medically invalid.

Trade union leaders, however, said the circular lacks clarity. “More diseases or ailments should come under the purview of medical invalidation,’’ said Vanga Venkat, Singareni Workers Union branch secretary, Kothagudem. Hec added that as per the present medical invalidation norms, just a little over 4,000 employees might get benefit of compassionate appointment to their dependents.

What did the circular say?

Medical invalidation means totally incapacitated i.e., it would mean unemployability and thereby becoming a burden on the family due to such unemployability Legally adopted sons of employees, female dependants and disabled who are employable, will also be considered for appointments Eligibility criteria: Wife/husband/ unmarried daughter/ son/ legally adopted son. If no such direct dependant is available, brother, widowed daughter/widowed daughter-in-law or son-in-law residing with deceased

Posts for which dependents will be considered

For male dependents

Badli Worker (underground)

For female and disabled dependants

Badli Worker (surface)