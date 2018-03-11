HYDERABAD:Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that Harish Rao had earlier met BJP national president Amit Shah twice secretly and held negotiations with him in order to jump into the saffron party.

The Kodangal MLA alleged that Harish had, in the past, also met BJP national general secretary, “who happened to be a relative of Harish,” in order to shift his loyalties. “Further, it’s a known fact that Harish had held parleys with the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the erstwhile united State to join the Congress as he was at that time very disappointed by his party leadership’s decision to appoint Eatela Rajender as the floor leader of the TRS Legislative Party.

In fact, Harish also tried to merge a faction of the TRS with the Congress during YSR’s regime,” he claimed. Interacting with scribes here, Revanth further alleged that Harish was not happy as CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was promoting his son KT Rama Rao and daughter Kavitha in the party. Hence, the Kodangal MLA predicted that one day the TRS would be split. Either Harish Rao or Finance Minister Rajender would take the lead to revolt against the TRS leadership, he said.