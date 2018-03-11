HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have foiled the attempts of TJAC and Left Parties to organise the seventh anniversary of Million March at Tank Bund here on Saturday.Several TJAC and Left party activists including TJAC chief M Kodandaram were detained by the police. Kodandaram, who was released from Bollaram police station after 8 p.m. on Saturday, said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is, after four long years, now speaking about States’ rights.

He announced that he would stage a protest in Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre to empower States to enhance reservations as per local needs. Like KCR, we are also fighting for the rights of various sections of people in the State. But, here in the State, the ruling establishment is not in a position to hear the voices of the public.”

“The government has not allowed the public to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Million March, which helped in realising the Telangana dream. It is very undemocratic that people were not allowed even to recall the past protests undertaken against Seemandhra rulers.”

Traffic Jams

Mild traffic jams were seen till evening as the police restricted the public from using the Tank Bund road, one of the prime roads connecting Secunderabad and Hyderabad. According to city traffic police, slow vehicular movement was observed at Ravindra Bharathi, Ambedkar statue and sailing club, Kavadiguda, Ashok Nagar and Narayanaguda flyover due to traffic diversions at Tank Bund.

Earlier in the day, heavy forces were deployed across the city and TJAC members and Left parties activists and others, who tried to enter the State capital, were taken into preventive custody and were taken to various police stations.Police detained several other leaders belonging to the CPI, Praja Front and New Democracy, who wanted to take part in the “Aata, Paata and Maata” programme and “Occupy Tank Bund” protest.

TJAC members being arrested near professor Kodandaram’s house at Tarnaka ahead of the Million March in Hyderabad on Saturday | vinay madapu

Though police put up barricades and fencing preventing the public to move towards Ambedkar Circle on the Tank Bund, a few activists made a vain bid to go towards the statue raising anti-government slogans and calling the detention of the activists as undemocratic. Over 100 persons who attempted to stage the protest at Tank Bund were detained by the police. Police had also put traffic restrictions on the surroundings of Tank Bund and had opened only one route to facilitate the movement of motorists. The police also picked up activists from bus and railway stations in the early hours of Saturday.

Around 300 policemen had cordoned off Kodandaram’s house in Tarnaka and at about 2.30 pm, he was taken into preventive custody along with 15 of his supporters and were shifted to Bollaram police station in his own vehicle.In fact, the detention of the activists heading to the city in support of the march had started from Friday night. A total of about 700 persons were detained by the police. All the arrested leaders and activists including Kodandaram were released later.