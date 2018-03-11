HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the Telangana government to give clarification by March 13 for not registering the villas and flats under Indu Aranya project near Hayathnagar in the city, to the buyers in spite of making full payment.Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order recently in a contempt case filed by DVAS Ravi Prasad and another seeking to punish the Telangana state housing board and Indu projects limited for not registering the villas and flats in their names despite the court order for having registrations to those who had made payments.

The erstwhile AP housing board had allotted land to Indu projects for developing a housing project at Tattiannaram in Hayathnagar area. During the course of hearing, the government counsel told the court that the Enforcement Directorate had attached the villas and flats of the Indu project under the illegal assets case of YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand, ED counsel PSP Suresh Kumar by filing an affidavit submitted that in January this year the ED had attached only the commercial space in the project admeasuring 1.5 acres of land and not the villas and flats. After perusing the affidavit, the judge sought explanation from TS government and posted matter to March 13 for further hearing.