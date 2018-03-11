HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao presented a “3-I” mantra for the development of the country on Saturday. While delivering a keynote address on “Regional Development and Inclusive Growth” at the 51st Skoch summit in New Delhi, the minister said that the ‘3-I’ — Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Innovation — were imperative for the country’s economic progress. During his keynote address , Rama Rao said that the Central government should recognise every best practice so that the people did not need to reinvent the wheel. “If you really want the common man taken care of, we need to take out discretion,” the IT Minister said.

Rama Rao also listed out the best practices being adopted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the last four years in the state. “Telangana is the highest solar power producing state in the country with installed capacity of 3,300 MW. We have plans to increase the total installed capacity to 5,000 MW,” Rama Rao said. He said that TS was the most suitable destination for investments and explained theState’s industrial policy — TS-iPASS.

Rama Rao also suggested the best use of river water in the country. “Every year around 75,000 tmc river water flows wasted into the sea in the country,” Rama Rao said.

State signs MoU with aeronautical company

Hyderabad: The State government entered into an MoU with Safran Electrical and Power SAS at an event in Delhi on Saturday. Under the agreement, Safran Electrical and Power India will set up a unit in Telangana with an estimated cost of `52 crore. The project is expected to create more than 250 jobs. It will be a 100 per cent FDI subsidiary dedicated to the assembly of electrical harnesses (bundles) for civil and military aerospace, located in the Special Economic Zone of Hyderabad Airport. The MoU was signed in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.