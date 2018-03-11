HYDERABAD: Telangana armed struggle fighter and veteran Communist leader Ch Kamalamma (90) died at a private hospital here in the early hours of today.

A native of Warangal district of Telangana, Kamalamma, also a freedom fighter was suffering from age-related problems for the past over one month and was recently shifted to a hospital here for treatment.

"Ch Kamalamma(90) passed away at 2.30 am today.Her body was brought to CPI State Office-- Makhdoom Bhavan and kept for some time.

CPI and Left party leaders and sympathisers paid homage to her and condoled her death," a release from the Telangana CPI said.

The last rites were held at Pochamma Maidan in Warangal, it said.

She joined the post Independence armed struggle to fight the rule of erstwhile Nizams of Hyderabad and their army of Razakars as part of Telangana Liberation Struggle by Communist Party of India at the age of 15.

Later Kamalamma served as secretary of the CPI Mahila Samakhya for a long period.