SANGAREDDY: One person died and six others were injured after a bus rammed into a lorry in Telangana's Sangareddy on Saturday.

The lorry driver was killed on the spot and the passengers along with the bus driver received injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to the local hospital for treatment and the dead body of the deceased was shifted to the government hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered against the bus driver under section 304-A.

A probe is underway.