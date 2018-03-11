ADILABAD: A pregnant woman was allegedly denied treatment at two government hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, as she is HIV-positive. It was only after a protest by NGOs and women’s organisations that the woman was admitted to the hospital. The 26-year-old woman from Bhainsa was into her ninth month of pregnancy. On Saturday, when she went to government hospital to get admitted for delivery, the doctors allegedly turned her away as she was HIV positive. She experienced the same situation at RIMS hospital.

Another woman, who is also HIV affected and runs an NGO for the welfare of HIV affected people, after noticing the plight of the woman, staged a protest in front of RIMS hospital, which made the doctors there relent and admit the woman.