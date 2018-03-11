HYDERABAD: If private junior colleges have their way, from the ensuing academic year onwards, students enrolled in intermediate courses, particularly MPC and BiPC, will have to shell out `20,000 towards fee, both general and scholarship students. The managements have also suggested that if the government feels the amount is too high for it to reimburse, it can reimburse half the amount. The burden of the remaining sum would fall on parents.

In a meeting convened by Kadiyam Srihari, deputy chief minister, who is also incharge of the education portfolio, with KG to PG JAC on Friday night, second such meeting in a span of four days, the JAC has been reassured that their demands would be pertaining to fees would be communicated to the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.Currently, `1,940 is charged as a fee for intermediate students. “Despite the paltry sum, the government has not reimbursed the fee for the last four years. In addition, to clear the pending dues, we have also demanded fee hike. After this, the government can decide how much it can disburse. The leftover amount would be paid by students,” said Narender Reddy, president of Telangana Private Junior College management Association.

Srihari has assured the JAC efforts were being made to ensure that the pending reimbursement to the tune of `30 crore for the 2017-18 academic year would be disbursed by March 31 and thereafter the other pending dues. Nearly 4 lakh intermediate students are availing the government scholarship.

With regards to the JACs demands pertaining exemption from fire safety norms, Srihari has clarified that all educational institutions have to compulsorily follow it, even if they were established before the rule was enforced. It may be recalled that last month the JAC’s threat to boycott SSC and intermediate examinations if the government did not immediately fix the fee and honour its other demands, had sent the government into a tizzy. Following which, education minister had said, “The government is in favour of the management of educational institutions. I will try to solve problems and those that are not within our ambit or involve financial implications would be placed before the CM.”