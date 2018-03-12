BHADRACHALAM: Amaravati-based Sri Saiva Kshetra Peethadhipati Sri Siva Swamy created a flutter at the famous Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on Sunday, alleging that the temple archakas were referring to the presiding deity as “Ramanarayanudu” instead of Rama. Shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans, the seer and his followers staged a dharna for nearly an hour forcing the temple authorities to stop darshan for devotees.

Siva Swamy, in his efforts to pave the way for construction of Lord Sri Rama temple at Ayodhya, held a Sri Rama Japa Yagam and Nagara Sankeertana with nearly 1,000 of his disciples in Bhadrachalam on Saturday night. During his visit, Siva Swamy is said to have objected to Rama being called ‘Ramanarayanaudu’ instead of Ramachandrudu by the archakas. On Sunday, around 3 pm, Siva Swamy, accompanied by nearly 500 of his disciples, went to the temple to have the darshan of the presiding deity. According to eyewitness, the temple archakas placed barricades at the Gali Gopuram (temple tower at the entrance) and stopped him from entering the premises as they were hurt by Siva Swamy’s comments.

“After a heated argument, Siva Swamy was allowed to enter and, as he entered the sanctum sanctorum, the archakas intentionally began invocation to the God by chanting “Om Ramanarayana” which was opposed by Siva Swamy. The swamy squatted inside the temple and shouted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans,’’ Godavari Maha Harati event organising president B Shanker Reddy, an eyewitness, told Express.

Siva Swamy said that for ages the rituals had been being conducted in the name of Sri Ramachandrudu but for the past six years the archakas changed it to “Ramanarayanudu”. The swamy and the archakas had heated arguments till the police rushed in. Siva Swamy insisted that he needed a clarification from the temple management and the endowments department and not from the archakas. “The archakas are turning the Vaishnava tradition into a tradition of Jeeyars,’’ he remarked.