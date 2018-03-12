ADILABAD: The pink bollworm, after having attacked the cotton yield, is now troubling to the farmers and labourers in the district.The farmers, busy in cultivating the fields and loading the produce into vehicles, are facing skin-related issues due to contact with the pink bollworm and the synthetic pesticides used to kill the pest.

Agriculture scientists too confirmed that there are several cases of farmers suffering from rashes on their bodies but failed to ascertain whether it is due to pink bollworm or the pesticides used in the fields.

About 3.50 lakh hectares of cotton was cultivated in Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumrambheem and Mancherial districts during Kharif season last year.