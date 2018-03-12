HYDERABAD: Three-mentally ill persons, believed to be from the Telugu states, are languishing in a Pakistan jail. The Union ministry of home affairs has sent a fresh circular to state police officials, asking them to identify the three out of 17 jailed, and submit a report in order to secure their release from the Pakistan jail.

In the circular, MHA secretary (foreigners) said that at least 17 persons belonging to India are lodged in Pakistan jail and they are mentally ill. Any person who can identify any of the 17 persons can give information to local police or send an email to the Union ministry of home affairs at bvr.mrthy@nic.in. When contacted, Special Branch (SB) officials said that they had received such information a few days ago and widely circulated the photographs which were not clear as they were received through fax.

“There are three suspected Telugu persons among the 17 Indians and they are unable to speak properly and are mentally ill. Three families from Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla and Ghatkesar approached the Special Branch officials of Cyberabad police claiming that two of them belonged to their families,’’ a senior officer said.

As it is difficult to make out the persons in such faxed photographs which lack clarity, the Special Branch officials wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting it to send colour photos by email.Accordingly, the Union ministry requested the Pakistan to resend attached pictures of mentally-ill prisoners in colour for easy identification. After the MHA officials received latest report from Pakistan, the officials issued a fresh circular to all the state DGPs to try to identify the mentally-ill persons and submit a report based on any claimant regarding the persons.Sources said that a few years ago these 17 persons had crossed the border into Pakistan for unknown reasons and were caught by Pakistan security forces.