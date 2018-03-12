HYDERABAD: At least two of the party MLAs got an earful from the Chief Minister and party supremo KCR during the Legislature Party meeting on Sunday over their alleged rude behaviour, sources said.

One of the two is Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha, who landed in a controversy after she thrashed a party activist. A case was also registered against her in Choppadandi.

According to police, the attack took place at Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar’s camp office on Sunday. One Tharigoppula Narsimha Babu of Tirumalpur village, who was once a follower of the MLA but had been maintaining distance from her due to the MLA’s alleged arrogant behaviour, had come to meet Vinod Kumar. After the meeting, Babu went downstairs to have breakfast and returned taking a lift to the MP’s fourth floor office. “When I reached the fourth floor and was about to come out from the lift, the MLA and her gunman, who were waiting near the lift door, held me by my ear and attacked me. They questioned as to why was I following TRS SC cell state chairman Sunke Ravi.

When I tried to escape, she, along with her Gunman, tried to push me inside the lift. I somehow escaped,’’ he told police. Later, Babu lodged a complaint with the II Town police. Circle inspector of Police T Mahesh said that based on the complaint, investigation was being carried out. Meanwhile, the party leaders reportedly asked Babu to withdraw the case against the MLA as this would malign the party’s image.

This, however, is supposedly not the only instance of the MLA’s errant behaviour. She had earlier landed herself in a controversy in December 2017 when she attacked a toll plaza employee at Renikkunta in Thimmapur mandal. The employee had asked the MLA to follow queue.“Don’t land yourself in controversy. I had already warned you,’’ KCR reportedly said in the meeting referring to Shobha. Another MLA from Karimnagar was also pulled up, sources said.

At loggerheads

The TRS leaders in Choppadandi are clearly divided into two groups: followers of MLA B Shobha and other groups. Internal bickering has now come to fore. MLA B Shobha’s group and followers of SC cell chairperson Sunke Ravi are at loggerheads quite often.