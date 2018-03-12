KARIMNAGAR: A 32-year-old vegetable vendor, Rapelli Srinivas, made an attempt to enter Guinness Book of World Record (GBWR) by running on toes in 1 minute for about 137.1 metres at Ambedkar Stadium here on Sunday. Srinivas, has been selling vegetables for the last 10 years. He is trained in martial arts and participated in various national-level competitions.

He has 98 gold medals, 34 silver medals and 6 bronze medals to his credit. The feat was performed in the presence of event supervisors G Janardhan Reddy, Olympic Association representative Nandelli Mahipal and Guinness Book of World Record holder M Vijaya Bhasker.The feat was conducted as per the guidelines of GBWR. “To perform this feat, I have been practising for the last 10 years,” said Rapelli Srinivas.