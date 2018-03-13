Legislative council chairman and TRS MLC Swamy Goud got his eye injured when Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat threw his headphones away to oppose the governor’s speech during the Telangana budget session, in Hyderabad on Monday. (EPS)

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy throwing his headphones at the podium in the Assembly on Monday, TRS and Congress members recalled the act of present Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao, who had scaled a bench in the Assembly in the erstwhile united State and torn up the copies of the Governor’s speech.While Congress members tried to defend the act by recalling Harish Rao’s past deed, TRS members said Harish Rao had resorted to that act as the last resort to highlight the injustice being done to Telangana region in the then united State.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy came to the rescue of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and said ruling TRS members were trying to enact a “drama” alleging that Swamy Goud was severely injured in the incident. TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Council chairman was not at all injured in the incident.

Comparing the protests staged by the TRS members in the then united AP Assembly to that of legendary freedom fighter Bhagath Singh, who revolted against the British, Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao said Congress members, in order to cover up the “barbaric act” of their colleague, were trying to draw parallels between the two acts. “In fact, we had to resort to such protests at that time, as our voice was suppressed in united State. During those days, we were not allowed to speak in the House. Telangana’s voice was completely suppressed. Hence, we staged protests in the House to highlight the injustice meted out to our region,” he said.

Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy took strong exception to the allegation made by the TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy that some of the Congress members had attended the House on Monday in inebriated condition. Defending the act of his party members, who staged protests in the House, he said the Government was trying to gag the opposition parties in the House. “It’s unfair for the TRS members to accuse some of our party members of coming to the House in a drunken State.

In fact, making such false allegations against the honourable members will only lower the dignity of the House,” he said. Earlier, TRS MLC Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that one MLA of the Congress attended the session in intoxicated State. “When Congress members were staging protests in the House, one of the legislators was about to fall on Jana Reddy as the former was drunk,” the TRS MLC claimed.