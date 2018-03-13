HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) deputy floor leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who hurled headphones at the podium in the Telangana Assembly injuring the right eye of the legislative council chairman K Swamy Goud, has been expelled from the House Tuesday till his tenure as MLA ends.

Apart from him, another member of the Congress, S A Sampath Kumar, too has been awarded the same punishment for creating a ruckus in the House.

Besides, the remaining 11 legislators belonging to the main opposition in the state Assembly, including the leader of opposition K Jana Reddy, have been suspended from the House for the remaining days of the ongoing budget session of the state Legislature. Likewise, six MLCs of the Congress Party have been suspended from the Legislative Council.

Following the suspensions and expulsions, TPCC vice president Kumar Rao said, CM KCR has suspended all the Congress MLAs for the entire budget session to suppress the voice of the farmers, students, unemployed youth and all sections of Telangana society."

The TPCC leadership asked its workers to organise protests in all mandal headquarters across the state in protest against the State government's move.

Justifying the punishment awarded to the Congress MLAs, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, "We never thought that TS Assembly would one day have to witness such unruly scenes. Congress members, who lost people's confidence, have been resorting to barbaric acts in the House out of frustration. Our government will not tolerate such unruly behaviour.

"It’s very unfortunate that after hurling the headphones, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he had thrown the device not at council chairman but at the governor, who was addressing the joint sitting of the State Legislature. Instead of showing any remorse for his barbaric act, the Congress member tried to justify it, which is unfortunate," the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the TS Assembly met at 10.00 am, speaker S Madhusudana Chary expressed severe displeasure at the "unruly scenes" that were witnessed in the House, during the joint sitting of both Assembly and Legislative Council, which was addressed by Governor ESL Narasimhan.

"The way Congress Party members created a ruckus in the House yesterday (Monday) pained me a lot. The unruly behaviour of the Congress MLA (Komatireddy Venkat Reddy), who threw headphones at governor brought disrespect to this august house. After watching the CCTV footage of the incident, I was deeply shocked..," the Speaker said.

Then, legislative affairs minister T Harish Rao moved a motion initiating action against the Congress legislators as per the rules and procedures of the conduct of Assembly business. After that, the House unanimously passed the motion expelling Venkat Reddy and Sampath from the House for the remaining period of their tenure, besides suspending remaining Congress members from the House for the entire budget session.



