HYDERABAD: After Congress member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s likely suspension, several more actions seem imminent. The Telangana State Assembly might witness the silence of yet another leader who is taking on the ruling party vociferously like Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy. While the Oppostion is aware that Venkat Reddy, in all probability, will be suspended from House, the crucial point of discussion among them is the term of his suspension.

“Venkat Reddy might get suspended for, maybe, a year,” said an opposition member while asserting that the House will not see another strong opponent of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao out of action. Venkat Reddy, who in the initial years took a soft stand on TRS government, was starting to become a thorn in the flesh of the TRS over the past few months. The murder of his close associate further widened the gap with TRS, a leader said.

It is learnt though the Congress planned to protest during the Governor’s speech, a Congress leader warned Venkat Reddy not to cross the line’ as the treasury benches were waiting for an opportunity to take action against any one disrupting the session. “Following the killing of B Srinivas in Nalgonda, it was a good opportunity for Venkat Reddy to raise the issue of political killings on the floor of Assembly and corner the government but now he might lose the chance,’’ the leader said.

Apart from Venkat Reddy, atleast two other members might also face action, sources said. Alampur MLA S A Sampath Kumar and Parigi MLA T Rammohan Reddy migth also come under the scanner, sources said. It may be recalled that firebrand leader A Revanth Reddy, who used to critical on Rao’s government, was suspended for the entire Budget session in 2016 for disrupting the House.