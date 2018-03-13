HYDERABAD: Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy assumed charge as the Telangana Rasthra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi (TRRSS) chairman on Monday. Speaking after assuming charge, Reddy said that the agriculture sector was in doldrums and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had taken steps to make agriculture profitable. He said that he would strive hard to make the Chief Minister’s dreams come true.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government initiated revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector. The State government was also implementing the recommendations of various experts including MS Swaminathan and the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis were formed only to provide minimum support price for farmers, KTR said.