WARANGAL: A dispute that erupted during students’ election that was held a few months back turned violent at the annual fest of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal on Sunday. A final year B.Tech civil engineering student was attacked by another group of students with knives and iron rods grievously injuring him.

The student Jaipreeth Singh from Uttar Pradesh was stabbed on his thigh; he also received injuries to his forehead and was shifted to a private hospital. His condition is said to be stable. Kazipet police have registered attempt to murder cases against seven students of M.Sc (chemistry) involved in the incident. They have been identified as Ravikant Yadav, Amit Yadav, Ankaj Yadav, Rohit, Nitesh, Dheeraj and Hari Waring.

Jaipreeth was on his way to the college annual fest SpringSpree when seven persons attacked him with iron rods and knives. Hearing his scream, students came to his rescue and the group escaped. However, all of them were identified and the police were informed about the incident.

Sources said Jaipreeth had beaten one of their friends and used to constantly provoke them. Following this, they decided to teach him a lesson and attacked him with rods and knives. The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera installed at that spot. While reports claim the students have been detained for questioning, Kazipet CI Ch Ajay denied the arrest. He said the student was attacked over differences that arose during college elections. Sources said the students had informed authorities about the clashes that had happened between the two groups during elections but no action was taken. However, dean (student’s welfare) L Ramgopal Reddy refuted the allegation and said he had summoned both the groups and counselled them.

“Even after counselling them if they indulge in violence what can we do. We did our best to resolve the issue,” he said.