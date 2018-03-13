HYDERABAD: Clearing confusion over the one-minute rule that is touted to be followed in the upcoming Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams scheduled to begin on March 15, the director of Government Examination has clarified that there has been no intimation from the government for its implementation as of now.

“So far there has been no intimation from the government regarding barring students from appearing from SSC examination even if they are late by a minute. We will be following the same procedure that has been followed over the years and accordingly five minutes of grace period will be given to students,” said B Sudhakar, director of government examinations.

Speaking to Express, a government school teacher said the idea was proposed by a district collector during a meeting of collectors with the deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari. “It was proposed in order to curb cheating and malpractice during the SSC exams,” he said.While no instructions have been issued, a section of the education department have reportedly said the one-minute rule would be enforced from this year.

“Kadiyam Srihari too had mentioned about the rule adding legitimacy that it would be implemented. However, opposition from parents and teachers stating it would stress students, will probably make the government retract from implementing it,” the teacher added.

Section 144 imposed at all SSC exam centres

Hyderabad : To maintain public order and peace, Hyderabad Police has issued orders imposing Section 144 prohibiting any assembly of persons in and around 500 yards of all SSC examination centres scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 2. This order would remain in force from 6 am on March 15 to 6 am on April 3 at all the examination centres. Police asked the public that any person found violating the orders, shall be liable for prosecution under Section 144 CrPC.