HYDERABAD: BCCI has urged the Hyderabad High Court to continue the Administrators committee for some more time to monitor the affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). In March last year, the high court bench appointed Justice Anil R Dave, retired judge of Supreme Court, and Justice G V Seethapathy, former judge of High Court, to act as administrators to manage the affairs of HCA in view of IPL 2017 matches in the city.

These administrators were asked to oversee effective implementation of the Justice RM Lodha Committee recommendations. As the committee’s responsibilities has come to an end, the BCCI wanted its continuation for some more time.In this regard, the BCCI filed an affidavit before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi dealing with PIL filed in Jan last year by M Govind Reddy, cricketer and advocate of the city.