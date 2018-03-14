HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed AP officials to appoint advocate Sunkara Rajendra Prasad from Vijayawada as special public prosecutor (SPP) to argue the Vakapalli gang rape victims case against the accused Greyhounds personnel before the 11th Additional district sessions judge cum special court in Visakhapatnam.

The bench also directed the state government to pay Rs 4,000 per day towards honorarium to the SPP and to provide him transportation, accommodation and other facilities during his visit to Visakhapatnam. The bench passed this order while dealing with appeals filed separately by the AP govt and 13 Greyhounds personnel against an earlier order.