HYDERABAD: A six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by his mother’s paramour for breaking a chalk piece in Sanathnagar here on Monday. The boy was rescued by the locals and handed over to police, who admitted him to a hospital.According to police, the boy’s mother Lakshmi, a native of Srikakulam, lost her husband two years ago and she moved to Hyderabad for livelihood. Since then, she has been living in Motinagar under Sanathnagar police station limits with her two children.

Meantime, one Ch Peddiraju (28) alias Chinna, was allegedly in an illegal relationship with Lakshmi. Peddiraju was already married and had two children. Police said Lakshmi started living with Peddiraju along with her two children. Peddiraju used to beat up the boy for some reason or the other. On Monday evening, while writing on a slate, the boy accidentally broke a chalk piece. Furious over this, Peddiraju grabbed a plastic wire and thrashed the child, resulting in injuries on his eyes, back and face. The locals alerted the police.

Police and shifted the boy to hospital and he is stated to be out of danger. Peddiraju has been booked under Sections 324 of IPC and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday and further probe is on.