HYDERABAD: Kay Ventures Private Limited, which signed an MoU with the State government on Tuesday for setting up of an Apparel Super Hub at Sircilla, is all praises for the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and for the State government. “The Telangana State government is working with a tremendous pace which we cannot even expect in private sector. If the State government continues the same spirit and pace, we can transform the entire Sircilla with our Apparel Super Hub within five to six months, Kay Ventures Private Limited chief executive officer S Susindran told Express after singing the MoU. Kay Ventures is based out of Karur in Tamil Nadu.

“We are impressed with the dynamism of Industries Minister Rama Rao,” Susindran said. “We came into contact with the Telangana government just two months back. We had just five to six sittings. But, the response from the government is very encouraging,” said Kay Ventures Private Limited Vice-President Sampath Kasirajan. As part of the MoU signed by Susindran and Director of Handlooms and Textiles Shailaja Ramaiyer, Kay Ventures will set up Apparel Super Hub with an investment of `100 crore in three phases; one phase in a year.

Kay Ventures will start skill development programmes for weavers from April. “We will develop an eco-system that will cover everything from manufacturing to marketing. We are expecting `250 crore turnover in the first year and `1,000 crore after three years,” Susindran said. At the proposed Hub, weavers would manufacture various types of garments including denim trousers and T-shirts.