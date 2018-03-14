HYDERABAD: Gearing up to conduct SSC examinations across the State from tomorrow (March 15), the education department has announced that a candidate would not be allowed to even go to the washroom alone during the exam, and a person would escort the candidate if necessary. This is in line with a slew of measures introduced to prevent malpractices.The exams will be held at 2,542 centres across the State till April 2. In addition, in all schools that are also centres for the examination, there has to be no other activity in the entire building.

“We are taking all possible measure to curb malpractice in the SSC examination this year. In total there will be 2,500 invigilators, with 15 allotted to each of 2,542 centres. Services of 148 flying squads and four special flying squad from The DG office have also been employed,” said G Kishan, Commissioner and director of School Education.

Even the people employed to bring water for students writing exams will not be allowed to bring mobile phone along. All question papers and answer scripts will be escorted by district treasury and sub-treasury. However, the most controversial aspect of the department’s zero tolerance for cheating during exam, as reported earlier by Express, is making teachers sign an undertaking that they would be liable for action if any cases of malpractice occur in their center. “This is as per the High Court orders,” justified the director.Section 144 has been imposed in areas around the examination centres and all Xerox centres have also been instructed to remain closed during the examination that commences from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm.

All facilities, like lights, fans, toilets and drinking water for the conduct of the examination have being arranged for. In schools that do not have a compound wall, some temporary arrangements have been made, said the official. In view of the heat during the day, ANM and ORS sachets have been provided at all centres.

All DEO and MEO have to give daily reports to the director of school education regarding the conduct of examinations. Monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras and al DEOS office will have a control room that will function round the clock. Action will be initiated against schools that have not renewed their affiliation.

Guidelines for parents

In another first, the Directorate of School Education has also issued a list of instructions to parents of students undertaking the class X examination that commences from March 15. The six-point instructions ask parents not to force their children to study round the clock. “Students should not just memorise. They should understand the concepts. Education is more important than marks. Parents should also not force their children to study round the clock,” he said. Students already worried, tend to get worked up more if parents put a lot of pressure. He also warned parents not be believe rumours. In addition, parents are also advised to talk to their children about cheating and the impact it will have on their career if they are caught.