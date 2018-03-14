HYDERABAD: Telangana’s first Indian Pro-Kart Endurance Championship (IPEC 2018)and Asian E-Bike Challenge kicked off at BV Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) at Narsapur on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. The Department of Mechanical Engineering of BVRIT is organizing a National level Go-Kart Racing Event till March 16.

This is the first time a combined event is organized Go-Karting and E-Bike in the state, in which more than 1000 students and 50 teams from across India are participating. The first of its kind of event is being organized in collaboration with “Imagine to Innovate.” Imagine To Innovate Asia E-bike Challenge is an eco-friendly venture based upon Engineering design and manufacturing of Electric bike completely by the students.

The event is being organised on the eve of BVRIT’s Bi-Decennial celebrations with the goal to design, build and race off Go-Kart vehicles. “Our motto is to promote Motorsport as a profession in India, to encourage the students who have passion, creativity, innovation and practical approach based technical skill in the automobile engineering,” informed KV. Vishnu Raju, Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society. Dr. Rao M. Chalasani, MD of Deccan Auto Ltd; Prakash Kalbag, Executive Director of MG Group; KV Vishnu Raju, Educationist, Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society opened the event.

The event features two phases of selection – virtual and dynamic round. In the first phase, the registered students had to submit their design report for which screening has lead to the second phase namely Dynamic Round. The dynamic round is for four days. After the inauguration on the day one, the two rounds of technical inspection held. On the second-day, brake test and acceleration test will be held. And on the third-day auto cross and skid pad test will be held. On the final day, endurance test will take place. The motto of the event is to promote motor sport as a profession in India to encourage the students who have passion, creativity, and innovation in automobile engineering.