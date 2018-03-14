HYDERABAD: Congress leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar, who were expelled from the Assembly, have decided to challenge the House’s decision in the Court.The two leaders, who sat on 48-hour-long protest fast at Gandhi Bhavan here at 5 pm on Tuesday, in protest against their expulsion from the House, announced that they would wage a legal battle against the government’s move. “The Assembly Speaker has no right to expel us from the House, unilaterally. We have decided to take legal recourse in order to get justice.

We are holding talks with legal luminaries on how to effectively deal with this issue,” Venkat Reddy said. Sources disclosed that Reddy and Sampath might file a petition in the High Court on Wednesday in this regard. The Nalgonda MLA alleged that he and Sampath were thrown out of the House as they were questioning the government on its failures and unfulfilled promises.

While addressing the gathering at the deeksha site, Leader of opposition K Jana Reddy took strong exception to the way the State government suspended Congress members from the House, including himself. “I did not take part in the protest. I was sitting at my place in the House on Monday. Despite this, I too was suspended, which is unfair,” Jana said. Sources said that Congress seniors were exploring various options to question the government’s move.

Holding public meetings across the State and submitting representations to President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were some of the options being considered by the TPCC leadership. It is learnt that though some of the MLAs advocated for submitting en masse resignations from the membership of Assembly, party seniors advised them against such move.