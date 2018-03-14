HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader in the State Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the TRS-MIM combine would romp home in 2019 Assembly elections. Referring to the third front plans of Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Akbaruddin said Telangana would be kingmaker after 2019 elections.

Participating in the motion of thanks on address by the Governor in the Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin alleged that the Centre adopted “step-motherly” attitude towards Telangana. “Sufficient money is being supplied to Uttar Pradesh, but Telangana is not getting any new currency after demonetisation. Post GST implementation, the revenues of the State government decreased. The Centre is not even releasing its share of central taxes to TS,” he said.

Announce Rs 5,000 crore package for Old City

Speaking on city issues, Akbaruddin Owaisi demanded that the State government should announce `5,000 crore package for the development of Old City. He also wanted the government to table the second report given by the Sudhir Committee on Muslim reservations. He also urged the government to convene a meeting with city MLAs, as Hyderabad was about to face drinking water shortage.