HYDERABAD: As the State government gets ready present the Budget on Thursday, sources said that the 2018-19 Budget size would be around 20 to 25 per cent higher than that of 2017-18. The State’s tax revenue recorded 19 per cent growth. The growth rate is expected to increase further in next fiscal.In an informal chat with reporters on Wednesday, Finance Minister Rajender said welfare activities like BC, SC, minority schools and economic support schemes like Asara would be continued. “Welfare, Irrigation and Agriculture are our top priorities,” Rajender said. The Finance Minister added that there was a huge growth in state own tax revenues (SOTR).

Cabinet Approved Budget

The State Cabinet which met here on Wednesday gave its nod for the State Budget for 2018-19. In the four-hour long meeting, the Cabinet approved new HoPF Bill to be introduce in the present Budget session of the House. This would allow the State to appoint DGP on its own, without referring the three IPS officers to the UPSC. The Cabinet also decided to float one single Corporation to bring various existing Irrigation corporations under the purview of new corporation. The Cabinet also approved the construction of two more reservoirs as part of the Chanaka-Korata inter-state irrigation project. The Cabinet also ratified the decision to exempt the PG Medical students from one year compulsory rural service.