HYDERABAD: With the Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, repeatedly accusing him of engineering defections from other parties into TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday justified the act of inducting lawmakers from other parties. Rao said that in order to ensure that the newly-formed State has a stable government, he encouraged lawmakers belonging to various political parties become members of his party.

In his two and half hours reply to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s Address in the State Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said that he had specific inputs that some forces were attempting to destabilise the first government in Telangana, and that was why he had admitted MLAs from other parties into the ruling party. “BJP member G Kishan Reddy today raised the issue of encouraging defections. In fact, my duty is not over after achieving a separate State. It’s my responsibility to see that formation of Telangana is not a failed experiment. I wanted to see that Telangana should stand and win.

That is why the TDP, YSRC, BSP and CPI were merged with the TRS. Two-third members of these parties merged their legislative parties with the TRS Legislative Party (TRSLP). This is to face the conspiracies hatched in Delhi to destabilise the government,” the Chief Minister said. In the absence of the Principal Opposition, the Congress, in the House, the CM went on the offensive blasting the Grand Old Party. While informing that the State government would conduct free eye checkups for everyone from April, the Chief Minister sarcastically said that the government would also conduct free eye camps for Congress leaders, “who were unable to see the development work in the state.”