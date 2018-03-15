HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akther of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday reserved his orders in a plea by KE Shyam Babu, son of AP state deputy chief minister KE Krishna Murthy, seeking stay of all further proceedings in the case pending against him before the First class judicial magistrate, Dhone in Kurnool.

The judge was dealing with a petition by Shyam Babu challenging the order of the Dhone court on receiving a private complaint for hearing and issuing non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in connection with the murder of YSR Congress leader Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy. Senior counsel P Veera Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the police after naming the petitioner as an accused in the FIR have conducted an in-depth inquiry and later found that he has no role in the incident. After hearing both sides, the judge reserved his orders in the case.