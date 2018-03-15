SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy district collector Dr Vasam Venkateshwarlu is worried over the fate of farmers in the district. The collector showed deep concern over the suicide of farmers from Sadasivpet, Munipally and Kondapur mandals. He directed the agriculture department officials to immediately visit the villages where farmers have committed suicides and assure that government help would be provided to them. Having worked as a joint collector, Dr Vasam Venkateshwarlu is completely aware of the problems that plague farmers in the district and directed the officials not to take the problems related to farmers as an easy task.

The collector asked the officials to explain the assistance being provided to farmers by the government. He said that the officials should counsel the farmers so that they don’t resort to the extreme step. Agriculture extension officers should be available for the farmers and should update the farmers on the changes that keep taking place in the agricultural field, the collector said.

As per the directions of the collector, from the last two days, the agriculture officials have started visiting Sadasivpet, Munipally and Kondapur mandals. Agriculture department joint director GN Nivedita said they have begun the task of explaining the farmers that their problems will not get end by attempting suicide. Beginning next Kharif season, the government will provide investment subsidy and farmers should utilise the scheme, the officials told farmers.

Farmers from Jagtial launch massive protest seeking MSP

Jagtial:Taking inspiration from Maharastra farmers, Jagtial district farmers launched massive protest for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric, paddy and red jowar at Tasil Chowrasta. They staged a rasta roko and sit-in on the main road on Wednesday. The farmers demanded the central government give `15,000 MSP for turmeric, `2,500 for paddy and red jowar. Lachaiah, one of the farmers told media that they would take inspiration from farmers of Maharastra and will set out on a padayatra from the district headquarters to the Assembly in Hyderabad.