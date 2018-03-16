HYDERABAD: Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao terming Congress ‘No 1 villain for Telangana,’ TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that everyone who fought for Telangana, including TJAC chief Prof M Kodandaram, have become villains for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing an impressive gathering at the end of the 48-hour ‘Prajaswamya Parirakshana Nirahara Deeksha’ on Thursday at the Gandhi Bhavan. The Deeksha was organised in protest against the expulsion of Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar from the State Assembly. On Thursday, Kodandaram and others visited the Deeksha to express solidarity with the Congress leaders. In the evening, Uttam Kumar Reddy, leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy and senior member J Geetha Reddy offered lemon juice to the two fasting leader to end their fast.