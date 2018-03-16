HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao fired fresh salvos at both BJP and Congress, following the bypoll results of Phulpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The minister said that there was a clear message for the ruling party at the Centre that nothing was permanent. Later, training his gun to the Congress, he said, “The other National party has lost its deposits and relevance yet again.”

“Interesting to see the election results of the Lok Sabha seats vacated by the UP CM & his Deputy CM. The State that catapulted BJP into the hot seat in Delhi has sent a clear message that nothing is permanent. The other National party (Congress) has lost its deposits & relevance yet again,” he Tweeted on Thursday.