HYDERABAD: Following an earlier direction by the court for re-examining the issue regarding monthly remuneration to a former labourer with disabilities, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Friday told a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court that it has modified its earlier order by enhancing the monthly remuneration from `5,000 to `12,000 to the petitioner who was appointed on contingent basis as office subordinate.

In this regard, the authorities of TSSPDCL filed a counter affidavit before a division bench comprising Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad dealing with a contempt case filed by P Venkateshwarlu from Raichur of Nagarkurnool district.On earlier occasion, the bench was not appreciative with the action of the authorities in offering a post to a former disabled labourer (petitioner) with a monthly remuneration of only `5,000. It directed the authorities to re-examine the issue by saying how a family could survive with such a meagre amount.

Venkateswarlu lost his right hand up to shoulder in the year 2011 while he was attending to repair work on electric pole. He was engaged by a contractor for serving the erstwhile APCPDCL which is replaced by TSSPDCL. Dealing with his case the bench earlier directed the authorities to consider re-engaging him based on his educational qualifications. When these orders were not implemented he filed a contempt case.

Expressing satisfaction with the contents mentioned in the counter affidavit, the bench closed the contempt case. The petitioner also expressed his satisfaction at enhancement of his monthly remuneration.