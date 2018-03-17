HYDERABAD: Will the Chief of Central Military Commission (CMC) of the Maoist Party Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basava Raju be appointed as a new head of the party? Intelligence officials who have kept a close vigil on movement of Maoist cadre have purportedly obtained leads that the Maoist party would get a new general secretary. And, Keshava Rao’s name is learnt to be under consideration.

The current general secretary Muppala Laxmana Rao alias Ganapathi — a B.Sc, B.Ed graduate from Beerpur village of Karimnagar district — is around 72 years old. Keeping his advanced age in mind, the party and its 18 existing Cental Committee members are considering replacing him with Nambala Keshava Rao. However, the Central Committee is yet to take a decision on the matter.

According to intelligence and security forces, Keshava Rao ranks third in the Central Committee and is an active leader in the party. A native of Jiyyannapet in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Keshava Rao is an expert in launching surprise attacks on forces using Tactical Counter Offensive Campaigns. He has also been considerably successful in strengthening cadre at the ground level. “If Byru alias Keshava Rao is appointed as General Secretary of Maoist party, violent attacks on security forces are likely to go up,” say sources in the security forces. “Byru is a decision maker and his spot decisions during emergency situations are crucial,” they added.

Of the 18 central committee members, 10 are from Telangana and two from Andhra Pradesh. Recently, Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna, who was a Central Committee member and in-charge of Odisha State Committee on Military Affairs, surrendered along with his wife. Now, police and security forces are understood to be concerned with the likely elevation of Keshava Rao to the top post.

However, the sudden transfer of senior IPS officer and special intelligence bureau (SIB) chief VC Sajjanar as Cyberabad Commissioner may also hamper the checks police have maintained on Left wing extremism, feel some sources. Sajjanar has vast experience in preventing extremist activities and had credible information on movement of Maoists. Sajjanar worked with SIB for more than four years and was played a crucial role in monitoring activities of ISIS, Maoists and other terror outfits.