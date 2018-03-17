HYDERABAD: Prime accused Jagan Mohan Reddy and other accused V Vijay Sai Reddy, Indu group chairman Shyam Prasad Reddy, former minister P Sabita Reddy, IAS officer BP Acharya, Penna group chairman P Pratap Reddy and Nimmagadda Prasad appeared before the Special CBI Court, designated to hear the Enforcement Directorate cases, in the Indu Tech Zone and Penna Cements episode of Jagan’s illegal investments case. In the India Cements episode case, company chairman N Srinivasan and Adityanath Das appeared before the court. Besides, IAS officer Srilakshmi, former mines director VD Rajagopal appeared in the cases registered by the CBI.

Last month, the Special court while taking into cognizance for hearing the case registered by the ED in Indu Tech Zone and Penna Cements episode in Jagan’s case, issued summoned to YSR Congress president Jagan and other accused directing them to appear before it on March 16.When the concerned CBI Court judge was on leave on Friday, the court staff recorded the appearance of the accused and posted the cases hearing to March 23.