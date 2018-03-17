YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI : Work on the Green Industrial Park, which is proposed at Dandumalkapuram village of Choutuppal mandal in the district, are getting delayed due to land acquisition issues. In the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the then government had proposed for a Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapuram village. But it has been pending ever since. Meanwhile, after the formation of Telangana, the TRS government had taken steps to set up a pollution-free Green Industrial Park in 1,000 acres of land by spending `1,000 acres at Dandumalkapuram village to encourage small and medium scale industries.

The government had planned constructing the Industrial Park with world-class infrastructure. Officials concerned had acquired 377 acres of land at the village and handed it over to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. To acquire thousand acres of land, the officials concerned held negotiations with farmers. However, farmers are not keen on giving their land as the government was giving `12 lakh per acre as compensation for the land, but, as per the farmers, the market rate is around `40 lakh to `50 lakh per acre.