HYDERABAD: TRS has remained non-committal with regard to backing the proposed move by the TDP and YSRC to introduce no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The pink party, which decided to form a Third Front at national level against the BJP and the Congress Party, on Friday dropped mixed signals on the issue of extending its support to the proposed no-trust move by the TDP and YSRC seeking Special Status to AP. TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Jithender Reddy, while addressing media in Delhi, said though they were sympathetic towards the demand of AP, their main target was making the Centre accept the two key demands of the Telangana State government- one, transferring the related powers to States to enhance total quota of reservations in each State as per local demographic needs, and two, for convergence of the NREGA with agriculture.

“The TRS has been demanding an increase in the quota of reservations in Telangana, like the way it was done in TN. The Centre had already allowed the Tamil Nadu State to enhance its total quota of reservations crossing the limit of 50 percent, by amending the Constitution. Why is the same rule not applicable to TS? We should have uniform rule for fixing quota of reservations in all the States across the country. Till our demand is met, we will continue to disrupt the proceedings of the Lok Sabha,” Jithender Reddy said. When asked about the no-trust move being planned by the TDP MPs belonging to AP, the TRS member replied, “We are not bothered about their issue. Our focus is on achieving our demands from Centre.”

TRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao told Express that his party supports the demand for special category status for AP. “But, it is quite possible that we may not support the no-confidence motion against Modi government. In fact, its premature to comment on no-confidence motion,” he said. He also made it clear that the TRS members were more concerned about the requirements and unfulfilled promises with regard to the TS and not AP.

Another TRS MP, ruled out his party’s support for the no-confidence move in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government. “It is just a political gimmick of the AP members,” he felt. Interestingly, back in Hyderabad, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar, while addressing media, said if at all the no-trust motion proposed by TDP and YSRC MPs comes for voting, the pink party members would vote against the Central government.

Earlier in the day, TRS MPs, wearing pink stoles and holding up placards, staged protests in the Lok Sabha for the tenth consecutive day demanding that the Centre allow the State to enhance total quota of reservations. While TDP members were staging protests seeking SCS to AP, members belonging to other parties too disrupted proceedings by raising various issues.