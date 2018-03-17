HYDERABAD: TRS has remained non-committal on supporting the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The pink party, on Friday dropped mixed signals on extending its support to the proposed no-trust motion by the TDP and YSR Congress seeking Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.TRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, told Express that his party supports the demand for special category status for AP.

“But, it is quite possible that we may not support the no-confidence motion against Modi government. In fact, it is premature to comment on the issue,” he said. He further said the party is concerned more about unfulfilled promises made to Telangana. Interestingly, back in Hyderabad, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said if at all the no-trust motion proposed by TDP and YSRC MPs comes for voting, the pink party members would vote against the Central government.