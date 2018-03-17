HYDERABAD: Adoni MLA Y Saiprasad Reddy, was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here when four live bullets were found in his baggage before he was about to board a flight to Bangkok in the wee hours of Friday.The RGIA police later found out that the MLA has a valid weapon license till 2020, and set him free.

The YSRC MLA along with a few others were scheduled to leave for Bangkok. The baggage was sent for checking when the security personnel found live bullets of .32 mm pistol in a bag. They alerted the RGIA police and called the MLA and handed over him to the police along with the bullets. Police after an enquiry found that he has a valid license.

The police verified the documents and made a GD entry and let the MLA go, but it was late by then, and he missed the flight. Speaking to the Express, Saiprasad Reddy said “The gun was handed over to the armoury in the city during 2017 MLC elections in AP but the bullets remained in the baggage. After verification, the police let me go,” he said. Answering a query, the MLA said, “By the time we reached the airport from the police station, the flight had left. We booked another flight.”