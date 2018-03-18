HYDERABAD: Malnutrition is the major cause of deaths and disabilities in the State. The top five risk factors which are contributing to most deaths and disabilities combined are –malnutrition (11.4 per cent), dietary risks (9.9 per cent), high blood pressure (8.7 per cent), air pollution (8.6 per cent) and high fasting plasma glucose (5.9 per cent).

Quoting a report, “India: Health of the Nation’s States, 2017,” which looked into the leading individual causes of deaths in Telangana, Socio-Economic Outlook, 2018, released by the State government, stated that malnutrition is the major cause of risk among females while for males it is dietary risks.

As per the report, other risk factors contributing to most deaths are -high total cholesterol, tobacco use, high body-mass index and occupational risks.

This report provides the first comprehensive set of findings for the distribution of diseases and risk factors across all States in the country from 1990 to 2016.

Coming to the issue of ‘Maternal and Child Health’ in the state, despite making significant progress in bringing down maternal and child deaths, maternal and child malnutrition remained as the major cause of concern in the state.

Child and maternal malnutrition are the major risk factors causing neonatal disorders, nutritional deficiencies, diarrhoeal diseases, lower respiratory infections and other common infections, leading to more deaths among infants, children below five years and women.