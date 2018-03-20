HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to expelled Telangana Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar, the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India not to issue election notification till six weeks for the two Assembly constituencies of Nalgonda and Alampur. Besides, the Court directed the Assembly secretary to submit original video footage of the alleged throwing of earphones be given to the court and the petitioner by March 22.

Further, the court directed the secretary to law and legislative affairs of Telangana, assembly secretary and secretary to Election Commission of India to file counter-affidavits in a week.Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was passing this interim order in a petition filed by the two expelled MLAs seeking to declare the action of the Legislature secretary in expelling them as illegal. They sought court directions to the EC not to issue notification for byelections to the two seats.

Telangana advocate general D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the state government and Assembly secretary, told the court that the MLAs were expelled from the House because of their unruly behaviour and not for causing injury to the council chairman. As the power of the legislative body flows from the Constitution, any decision taken by the House cannot be curtailed by the courts. In fact, the Speaker has not taken decision on his own but acted as per the decision taken by the House. When the petitioners’ counsel Jandhyala Ravi Shankar pointed out that the video footage was not released till date, the AG said the available original video footage would be submitted only to court. Copy of the House resolution was already uploaded on the Assembly website and the petitioners could retrieve the same or a copy of the resolution would be supplied to them, he added.

Replying to a query from the bench regarding the plea of the petitioners seeking stay of their expulsion, the AG said the petitioners have not challenged the resolution meant for their expulsion, hence there was no need to grant any interim stay of its implementation.When the judge asked about issue of gazette notifying vacancy for the above two seats, EC counsel Avinash Desai said no decision would be taken for next 10 days on the issue. Justice Siva Sankara Rao directed the ECI not to issue election notification until further orders.

The ECI counsel while placing a judgment copy of the SC before the judge, submitted that the Apex Court in the case of ECI vs Bajrang Bahadur Singh has clearly mentioned about the things to be done in the cases pertaining to disqualification of members. The judge then removed the word “until further orders’ , and directed the EC not to take any steps for six weeks pursuant to the gazette issued by the state government.