HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the enhancement of assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes from Rs 75,116 to Rs 1,00,116. The scheme is an assistance for poor SC/ST/minority population to meet wedding expenses of prospective brides. “Personally, the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme is very close to my heart as it was praised by people of the State. This scheme has brought happiness in lives of many girls,” Rao said in State Assembly on Monday.

Till date, as many as 3.60 lakh people have benefited under this scheme. “While taking the cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi, the mothers of brides-to-be are blessing the government with joyful tears in the eyes,’’ he said. Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme have achieved other societal milestones. “As the minimum age for a bride to be eligible for the scheme is 18 years, it has helped eliminate child marriages,” KCR said.