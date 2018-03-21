HYDERABAD: With just two days left for election to the Rajya Sabha for three seats from the State and no relief coming from the High Court on the expulsion of two of its MLAs from the Telangana Assembly, the Congress has decided to knock the doors of the Election Commission of India seeking that its two expelled members be allowed to cast their vote in the election.

Election for the three Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on March 23. Though the Congress does not have the required strength to win a seat, it has fielded a nominee, forcing an election. The expulsion of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Nalgonda) and SA Sampath Kumar (Alampur) from the Assembly by the speaker has brought the strength of the Congress in the House further down.

Senior leaders of the party and their legal advisers met at the residence of Opposition Leader K Jana Reddy here on Tuesday and decided to approach the ECI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sources said the party leaders would seek postponement of the election till the High Court decides the fate of the two expelled members. The High Court, which is dealing with the case, had only asked the ECI not to issue notifications for filling the two Assembly seats (Nalgonda and Alampur) but not given any relief to the party over the expulsion of the two members from the House.

“We will seek postponement of the election. If that is not possible, we will ask the ECI to allow the two members to cast their vote and to put the votes aside. The votes may be considered if there is a necessity that the victory of a contesting candidate is decided with the two votes,’’ a Congress leader said. Apart from the two expelled leaders, senior leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party has appointed the party’s Parigi MLA T Rammohan Reddy as its whip in place of Sampath Kumar who was expelled from the House by the speaker.