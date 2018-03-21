HYDERABAD: The cash incentive of Rs 8,000 per acre for two crops in a year under the crop investment scheme launched by the State government will also apply to horticulture and sugarcane crops though their yield is only once in a year.

This assurance was given by agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in the Assembly during question hour on Tuesday when E Ravinder Reddy and P Madhukar Reddy of TRS, and others appealed to the government to extend the benefit to horticultural and sugarcane as well.

The state government will issue cheques to farmers under the crop investment scheme commencing with the Kharif season from April 20 till the end of May. For the Yasangi (Rabi) crops the aid will be disbursed from November 20.

The minister said the disbursal of cheques for Rs 4,000 per acre per season would be completed by May 31 to enable farmers encash their cheques and commence farming activities. Six banks have been selected for this purpose — Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank.

Basing on the purification of land records, which was taken up recently, as many as 72,13,111 farmers (pattadar passbook holders) will benefit from the scheme. For disputed lands, which are 4 per cent of the total agricultural land in the state, the incentive will be given after clearing the legal hurdles. The government has allocated Rs 12,000 in the budget for the scheme. The amount will be paid by cheques which will be handed out by local representatives in villages.

Replying to another question, Srinivas Reddy said the government was constructing 2,638 Rythu Vedikas as meeting place for farmers who are members of the Farmers Association Coordination Committees.