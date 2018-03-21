HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced new rules for the PG medical seats for in-service candidates according to which incentives in terms of marks will be allocated in place of reservation for the seats. Earlier, 30 per cent of PG Seats in Telangana were reserved for in-service candidates. However, recently, 50 per cent of the PG seats were merged into national pool of PG seats and the rest 50 per cent are for students from TS. Now, instead of 30 per cent reservations in PG Seats, weightage will be given to the service candidates according to number of years served and location of service —tribal or rural.