HYDERABAD: Nearly 2 lakh beneficiaries of the Asara pension scheme in Hyderabad have not received their pension for the last two months due to delay in provision of funds to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) by the state government.

The pension scheme beneficiaries include ‘below poverty line’ senior citizens, disabled persons, widows, weavers, toddy-tappers, single women and AIDS patients.

Hyderabad district revenue officer S Sarala Vandanam said that the revenue department was regularly preparing a list of Aasara beneficiaries along with 500 to 600 new applications the department receives every month and was sending them to SERP for release of funds. However, she said, funds have not been forthcoming from SERP. Such a situation has arisen even though the revenue department has been given orders to release pension money to beneficiaries before the first week of every month.

The same directions have been given to the finance department. According to Vandanam, this problem is not specific to Hyderabad but common to all parts of the state. As per the SERP website, there are 1,90,798 Aasara beneficiaries in Hyderabad and 38,95,521 in the state.

When asked as to why SERP has been delaying the release of Aasara pension to beneficiaries, SERP director (social security) Praveena Prabha blamed the finance department for not releasing the money meant for Aasara pensions. About `20 crore is required for disbursing Aasara pensions every month in Hyderabad and about `413 crore in the state. While government departments pass the buck, pensioners continue to suffer. K Lakshmi, a widow, said,

“The pension helps me buy monthly groceries and reduces financial burden. I have not been receiving the pension for the last two months. I have been making rounds of banks and revenue department but to no avail. They keep telling me that the government has not released the money.”



S Bhagyamma, a senior citizen, said, “Getting Aasara pension has become painful. The government never releases the money on time. I depend on the pension to buy medicines for my ailments.”